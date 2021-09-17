Cave City to provide annual report Monday

The Cave City School Board will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Cave City High School library. Superintendent Steven Green will provide the annual report to the public, discussing student enrollment and staff, as well as the districct support plans for school improvement and reports on federak prograns and CARES funding. Other presenters will discuss the schools’ level improvement plans including Debbie Asberry from the elemenrary, Marc Walling, from the high school, and Mark Smith from the middle school.