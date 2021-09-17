CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irina Shayk Just Addressed Those Kanye Dating Rumors And… I'm Listening

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and model Irina Shayk have stayed tight-lipped about their rumored relationship — and rumored breakup — and it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon. In a Sept. 16 interview with Highsnobiety, Shayk opened up about keeping her relationships private, all while skillfully dodging a question about her reported involvement with West. “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” she said. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

