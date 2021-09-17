Irina Shayk Just Addressed Those Kanye Dating Rumors And… I’m Listening

Irina Shayk covers Highsnobiety for its debut print magazine. Splashed on the cover of Highsnobiety’s inaugural edition of HIGHStyle, the publication’s debut print magazine, is Irina Shayk. For the cover story, Shayk sat down with journalist Alex Frank to talk all things Irina—from her humble upbringing in Russia and her no-nonsense approach to motherhood to landing her breakthrough gig with Sports Illustrated and dating rumors about Kanye West. The fashion icon, as she’s lovingly referred to, was the perfect candidate for the opening cover, and the imagery is proof. Delightfully matched with the words is Heji Shin’s photographic excellence, in which Shayk shows off a blend of feminine and masculine ready to wear (because she does what she wants!) from Prada, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, and the list goes on. Read the story here.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO