Patricia Reynolds Still, born in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, 1931, died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Faith Croswell (Jeff Croswell), Debbie Johnson (Charlie Johnson), Erin Cizina and Tracy Rodgers (Michael Rodgers). She is also survived by her sister Lynn Carlin Wolfe, five nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her husband of 48 years, Kim Still, passed away in 2010.