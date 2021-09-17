Voters Speak Out at Special Town Meeting

The Town of Easton held a Special Town Meeting at Samuel Staples Elementary School on Sept. 13 to give voters their say about major town decisions in advance of a referendum on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Following are the agenda items that will be on the ballot:. Two of the five...
Voters went to the polls on Sept. 21 to decide the future of five ballot questions affecting quality of life issues for the town. They approved all but one of them, the funding for the design of a multi-use pathway intended to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety along Sport Hill Road. The official results were 555 in favor and 865 opposed, or 39% in favor to 61% opposed.
MILTON – The select board will recommend to Oct. 25 special town meeting voters the hiring of two police officers and two school employees, as well as a budget increase for the library to buy books and other materials. The board voted to unanimously to endorse the plan at its...
NAHANT — The yearlong deadline is approaching for the town to fund sewer infrastructure repairs, and a citizen vote to approve funding will take place during a special town meeting
(WSVN) - Special election ballots were sent out on Thursday to voters in Broward County. Over 65,000 vote-by-mail ballots were mailed out to U.S. District 20 special election voters. The special primary election will be held on Nov. 2. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may...
Below are the unofficial results of the Sept. 21, 2021 referendum as posted on the Town of Easton website:. 1. Shall the Town of Easton appropriate the sum of $550,000.00 for the Partial Roof Replacement at 660 Morehouse Road?. YES: 1024. NO: 382. ______________________________________________________________. 2. Shall the Town of Easton...
The Town of Easton is holding a referendum today, Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton, to give voters their say about five ballot questions. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. As of Sept. 20, Easton had 5,638 registered voters, according...
In his Sept. 18 message, ostensibly published in his role as First Selectman, Mr. Bindelglass went too far with his last line that people that should be cautious about “false and conspiratorial narratives.” I agree but I don’t know what those are in this context unless the First Selectman is falsely trying to portray those opposed to commercial development of Easton as seeing conspiracies behind every door. Perhaps the Courier can ask him to provide the public a fuller explanation? There are good people in town that oppose this pathway for very good reasons.
AUDUBON — Voters in the Audubon Community School District have voted to adopt a revenue purpose statement specifying how the district will use revenues from one cent sales tax received. Of the total eligible voters, or 2,497, 117 precinct voters voted to approve the measure, including 114 precinct and three...
BERNARDSTON — Just over 30 residents attended a Special Town Meeting at the Bernardston Elementary School on Wednesday where they voted to approve all four articles on the warrant in less than 15 minutes. The meeting was called to order at 7:02 and concluded at 7:16 p.m. The four articles...
The Annual Town Meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at the North Haven High School auditorium to:. A. Consider and act upon a resolution in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Finance to adjust appropriations of certain line items among the various departments in the fiscal year 2020-2021 Budget, transferring amounts over $20,000 in the total sum of $945,456.68.
Several St. Petersburg electoral candidates participated In a virtual town hall hosted by Estrategia Group yesterday. The aim was to bring the candidates’ political messages to the Latinx community. “We seek to educate and mobilize the LatinX voice in St. Petersburg,” Estrategia Group wrote in its event announcement. “There are...
The IKM-Manning Community School District Board of Education and administration thanked voters for their turn out for Tuesday’s special election on a proposed $19.95 million bond for renovations and additions at the district’s facilities in Manning and Irwin. They have also scheduled a special meeting and rescheduled the regular meeting of the board. In a message to district constituents, the board and administration wrote, “We would like to thank our community members for their thoughtful consideration of the bond issue question that appeared on the ballot. While the majority of voters (56 percent) supported the proposed solution, the measure fell short of the necessary 60 percent for approval. Unfortunately, we know that our district’s facility needs will not go away. The district and board will now turn our attention to finding alternative solutions to our needs. This work will begin very soon. We thank you for your participation in this important conversation about our future and your consideration of our proposed solution.” Toward that aim of finding alternatives, the board has called for a special meeting to be held tonight (Thursday) beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. The items of discussion on the agenda are for the approval of a revenue purpose statement and ordering an election to authorize expenditures from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund and to also include on a ballot the question of a voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). The regularly-scheduled board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. The agenda for that meeting will be released at a later date.
The Jamestown Town Council will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. During the meeting, Eddie Oakley will be recognized for his service as a member of the Planning Board. A new member and alternate to the Board will also be appointed.
ROCKLAND — Rockland is back in the federal flood insurance program after three measures to update flood maps and flood plain ordinances passed during a special town meeting Monday night. Town meeting also authorized the select board to buy a $900,000 plot of land known as the former McCarthy Farm.
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — It's election day in parts of southeast Iowa. Voters in Fairfield are being asked to approve a $34 million bond measure, which would help the school district pay for various facility improvements. Specifically, the district is asking voters to approve plans to build a new middle school.
The Town of Easton will hold a Special Town Meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Read, Easton. You can see the agenda and repeated documents on the Easton Town Website here. Options to view the meeting will be provided on the town website. To attend the in-person meeting, you will need to bring voter identification. Click here for Connecticut’s In-Person Voter ID Requirements.
The last day to register to vote for the Semi-Annual Town Meeting to be held on Monday, Oct. 18, is Tuesday, Sept. 28. The deadline for in-person registration is at 8 p.m. The Town Clerk’s office will be open Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. to register voters. If you plan to register by mail, your registration certificate must be postmarked by Sept. 28.
In a special election on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Swampscott voters will weigh in on whether or not the town should build a near-$100 million elementary school building on the Stanley Elementary School site, Town Meeting members decided around 10 p.m. on Monday. Supporters and officials behind the school building handily...
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets this Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. There are some noteworthy items on the agenda, including:. Eagle Scout candidate Brenden Fitzpatrick will request permission to place an Agent Orange Memorial at Silver Lake. Eagle Scout candidate...
HAMDEN — A change is coming to the Hamden town clerk’s office. With longtime Town Clerk Vera Morrison retiring after more than 20 years, two main contenders have emerged to fill her seat: Karimah Mickens and Melinda Saller. They will compete in a primary Tuesday. After the Democratic Town Committee...
