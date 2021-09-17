CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan: The escape of the whirling dancer

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only female whirling dancer in Afghanistan was due to kick off her biggest tour around the country. Then the Taliban took over. The Taliban sees Sufi whirling dervishes as against Islamic law. Fahima Mirzaei had no choice but to run. This is the story of her escape. This is...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Pen Farthing ‘so happy’ after animal rescue workers escape Afghanistan

The former marine was forced to leave his Afghan staff behind amid chaotic scenes in Kabul. Former Royal Marine Pen Farthing has said he is “so bloody happy” that his staff who worked at an animal shelter have made it out of Taliban-led Afghanistan. Paul “Pen” Farthing, who was forced...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Bbc World News#Sufi Whirling#Islamic
fox4kc.com

KU student waiting on family who escaped Taliban rule in Afghanistan

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As unrest continues in Afghanistan, Afghan people continue to seek safety. A reported 122,000 Afghan citizens have fled the country, which is now under Taliban control. The terrorist group took over control of the nation’s capital city Kabul in late August. Thousands of miles from the Middle...
LAWRENCE, KS
Observer

The Taliban Is Reportedly Seeking Afghanistan’s Bactrian Treasure

New reports indicate that the Taliban’s leaders are actively searching for a cache of “Bactrian Treasure,” a series of largely gold artifacts which were discovered at a site called Tillya Tepe in northern Afghanistan in 1978. Although the Bactrian treasure was reportedly last put on display in Afghanistan’s presidential palace in February 2021, its present location is unknown. Additionally, since the Taliban successfully usurped the existing Afghanistan government and assumed control of the country, many questions have arisen regarding the future of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, museums and other antiquities that communicate narratives essential to the country’s national identity.
AFGHANISTAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban hang bodies as warning in city of Herat

The Taliban say they have shot dead four alleged kidnappers and hung their bodies in public squares in the Afghan city of Herat. The gruesome display came a day after a notorious Taliban official warned that extreme punishments such as executions and amputations would resume. The men were killed in...
WORLD
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
AFP

UN agency warns of 'imminent' famine in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is at risk of "imminent hunger" with winter approaching and services disrupted by the return to power of the Taliban, a UN official warned in an interview with AFP. Natalia Kanem, director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said via video that the situation in the country was dire. "It would not be an exaggeration to say" that at least a third of Afghanistan's population of around 33 million is affected by "imminent hunger," Kanem warned.
UNITED NATIONS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Congressman: California couple finally escape Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO — A California Republican congressman said Wednesday that he has helped a San Diego area couple who are both in their 80s and are U.S. citizens get out of Afghanistan after they were repeatedly blocked by the Taliban. Rep. Darrell Issa said in a statement that the couple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
CBS News

What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy