Saints Place LB Kwon Alexander On Injured Reserve With Elbow Injury

The New Orleans Saints have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander on the injured reserve with an elbow injury, per The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell. Alexander is in his second season with New Orleans and his seventh in the NFL. He led the league in solo tackles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and made a Pro Bowl in the 2017 season. In eight games with the Saints, the linebacker has 29 tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Zack Baun or Pete Werner will be called upon to fulfill the role for a minimum of three games that Alexander will be forced to sit out after being placed on injured reserve.