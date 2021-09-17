CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: Potential terrorist threats to Western countries

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Almond, Director of the Crisis Research Institute at Oxford University, speaks in his own words about the increased threats to Western countries now that the U.S. has pulled out of Afghanistan. He explains what the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan means for Western countries. He outlines some of the steps that need to be taken to protect the West from terrorist attacks by extremists spurred on by the withdrawal. Source by: Stringr.

Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

Afghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.
POLITICS
UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
Birmingham Star

Xi's potential 2027 transition poses threat to Taiwan

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Former Indo-Pacific commander Philip Davidson said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's potential 2027 transition poses threat to Taiwan. Mikio Sugeno and Tsuyoshi Nagasawa, writing in Nikkei Asia said that Davidson sent shock waves around the world when he nailed down a specific time frame on a possible Taiwan contingency.
FOREIGN POLICY
kisswtlz.com

DHS warns of potential threat of domestic extremists to Afghan evacuees

As tens of thousands of evacuated Afghans prepare to rebuild their lives in America, the Department of Homeland Security warned law enforcement of a potential uptick in “grievances” by domestic violent extremists that “could lead some to commit violence,” according to an intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News. The assessment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fairfield Sun Times

Admin Imports Potential Afghan Terrorists, Predators Into U.S.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a committee on which I serve. The secretary has a lot of explaining to do. In the past month, we have seen a catastrophic failure of policy in Afghanistan by the Biden administration. Over and over and over again, President Biden and top officials in his administration made policy decisions that demonstrated their radical ideology and manifest incompetence.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WOKV

The Latest: Pakistan tells UN it will continue Afghan aid

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister has assured the U.N. refugee agency that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday that no new Afghan refugees had entered Pakistan since the Taliban took control in neighboring Afghanistan last month.
ADVOCACY
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Far-right extremists are as much a threat to democracy as terrorists

White extremists in America are praising the Taliban as they see a homegrown movement successfully seizing control of Kabul, and they can relate to their antisemitism as well. With the resettlement of thousands of pro-U.S. Afghan refugees in America, there is an antipathy among extremists towards refugees that is akin to the same type of antagonism that the Trump administration propagated towards refugees, which manifested itself into on of his first actions as president, the Muslim travel ban.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

At UN, West frustrated by slow pace with Iran

The United States and European Union voiced frustration at the UN this week over the slow pace with Iran, saying its new government showed no indication it was ready to revive a nuclear accord. Iran's new ultraconservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, strongly denounced the United States in a video address to the General Assembly Tuesday and indicated he backed a return to indirect talks with the United States in Vienna, although he did not give a timeline. "We don't have yet an agreement by Iran to return to the talks in Vienna," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Thursday before leaving the annual UN summit. "We're pretty much prepared to return to Vienna to continue the talks. And the question is whether -- and if so when -- Iran is prepared to do that," Blinken said.
WORLD
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD

