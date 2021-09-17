CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Vaccination Drive Has Gathered Speed, But Millions Remain Vulnerable

By Sushmita Pathak
 8 days ago

India has broken a vaccine record with more than 25 million COVID-19 shots administered today alone. India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, but this past spring, as a devastating coronavirus outbreak hit the country, India ran out of COVID-19 vaccines. It halted exports and prioritized its own population. Now new cases there have plateaued. The country's vaccination drive is accelerating. Sushmita Pathak reports from Mumbai.

