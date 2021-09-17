Disney’s Jungle Cruise – Mr. DAPs Home Entertainment Review
Disney/s Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson (Frank) and Emily Blunt (Dr. Lily Houghton). This two end up going on an adventure together after Houghton hires Frank to take her to find a legendary tree with phenomenal healing powers. Houghton believes this could change the world. However, as the adventure continues it soon becomes quite evident that this is more than just a jungle cruise as they face challenges that will be familiar and completely different to Disney fans who have ridden aboard The World Famous Jungle Cruise in the Disney Parks.dapsmagic.com
