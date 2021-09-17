CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney’s Jungle Cruise – Mr. DAPs Home Entertainment Review

dapsmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney/s Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson (Frank) and Emily Blunt (Dr. Lily Houghton). This two end up going on an adventure together after Houghton hires Frank to take her to find a legendary tree with phenomenal healing powers. Houghton believes this could change the world. However, as the adventure continues it soon becomes quite evident that this is more than just a jungle cruise as they face challenges that will be familiar and completely different to Disney fans who have ridden aboard The World Famous Jungle Cruise in the Disney Parks.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Here’s ALL The Entertainment at Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash!

It’s officially Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort!. We recently attended the first night of the Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure and there’s quite a bit to see, from a parade, to shows, to villains. We’ve compiled ALL the entertainment you could experience at the event so you can get the most out of your event tickets!
THEATER & DANCE
dapsmagic.com

Disney+ Day to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Disney’s Streaming Service with Arrival of Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise, and More!

Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic, along with “The Simpsons,” Set to Debut an Array of New Content and Highlight Exclusive Programming Coming to the Service. Save the Date for a Special Global Company-Wide Fan Celebration on Disney+’s Second Anniversary. BURBANK, Calif. (September 21, 2021) – On Friday,...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Emily Blunt rocks a floral crop top with a black skirt at friend's beauty shop launch in New York... after confirming Jungle Cruise sequel with The Rock

She portrayed a thrill-seeking botanist on the hunt for a powerful cure in Disney's latest flick, Jungle Cruise. And Emily Blunt easily switched gears into supportive pal at the launch of a friend's beauty shop in New York on Sunday afternoon. The 38-year-old actress rocked a floral crop top with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cruiseindustrynews.com

London International Cruise Terminal Welcomes Disney Magic

The London International Cruise Terminal, located at The Port of Tilbury, has welcomed the Disney Magic as passengers begin their Disney Magic at Sea UK staycation sailings. The vessel arrived at London’s nearest deep-water terminal on Sept. 14 and will call again at selected dates until Oct. 1. The Disney...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
dapsmagic.com

Here is What’s Coming to Disney+ in October!

Disney+ is nearing its second anniversary. Ahead of it, there is still the Halloween season to get through and this year will not disappoint. With Muppets Haunted Mansion and LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, there are plenty of seasonal offerings to enjoy on Disney’s streaming service during the Halloween season. Take a look below at all that is coming to Disney+ in October 2021!
TV & VIDEOS
dapsmagic.com

Using the Key – DISNEY Reporter

Welcome to the DISNEY Reporter! Each week the top five headlines of the week, as covered on DAPS MAGIC, are shared. This week, there were a LOT of stories to share but here are the top five. Make sure to check out DAPS MAGIC news for the other exciting things that are going on this week.
ENTERTAINMENT
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Disney World’s Ferrytale Fireworks Cruise Is Back, But Is It Worth $100?

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise is officially back in Disney World!. This experience lets you enjoy Magic Kingdom’s Happily Ever After Fireworks (which will soon be replaced by Disney Enchantment) on the Seven Seas Lagoon! On its opening night (or reopening night), we went on this dessert cruise to see if it’s as good as we remember and if it’s worth the price.
LIFESTYLE
dapsmagic.com

Sent From Disneyland – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1151 (#574)

Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week we are honored to have our good friend Clocky on the show to talk about his podcast Sent From Disneyland. In this podcast, Clocky talks about postcards from Disneyland ranging from 1955 to the present day. In each podcast, he reads two postcards and then talks about the postcard, what was going on around them, what the weather was like that day, how many people were in the parks, and so much more! Clocky shares about how he started this hobby of collecting postcards from Disneyland, how it turned into a podcast, and also some interesting things he has found through the years. He also talks about his love of Disneyland maps that he collects and what could possibly be coming from this in the future.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Home Entertainment Review#Disneyland#Pirates Of The Caribbean
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: Visions’: TV Review

At its best, Star Wars feels infinite. The galaxy far, far away sprawls in all directions and dimensions like it’s always been there, encompassing more stars and planets and stories than it’s possible to count. The actual Star Wars productions, however, don’t always live up to this potential. Too often, they contract into a tight orbit around a small cluster of families in the name of serialized storytelling and fan service. In the process they render everything around that orbit only as important as it is relevant to plotlines we already know very well. So what a delight it is that...
TV & VIDEOS
dapsmagic.com

Walt Disney World’s Electrical Water Pageant Gets Updates for The World’s Most Magical Celebration!

More details about new magical offerings for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration continue to be announced. Today, the announcement for The World’s Most Magical Celebration revolves around the Electrical Water Pageant. In a post on social media, Disney Parks shared that it will be receiving new scenes and new music as part of the celebration.
TRAVEL
northbaystageandscreen.com

Review: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

What’s a community theatre to do when it wants to put on a large-scale family musical in the age of COVID? Well, if you’re Napa’s Lucky Penny Productions, you hire Scottie Woodard to direct the show and follow his lead in assembling a really creative design team and cast. Their production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid runs through September 26 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center.
THEATER & DANCE
dapsmagic.com

New Steamboat Willie Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot Offered to Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key Holders now have another opportunity for a Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass the next time they visit the Disneyland Resort. The official social media channels for Disneyland’s Magic Key shared today that there is now an opportunity to get a photo taken with Steamboat Willie when visiting Disney California Adventure.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
sacramentosun.com

Edgar Ramirez speaks about experience on 'Jungle Cruise'

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Edgar Ramirez, who stars in the upcoming Disney movie 'Jungle Cruise', recently spoke about his role and experience of working on the fantasy adventure film, based on the theme park ride of the same name. The latest offering by Disney which, in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
Game Informer Online

The Expanded Disney Classic Games Collection Includes The Jungle Book And SNES Aladdin

When Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King launched in 2019, it allowed ‘90s Disney fans and younger enthusiasts a chance to experience two of eras' best licensed platformers on modern consoles. However, some complained about the collection missing the beloved Super Nintendo version of Aladdin. That changes today, as a revamped bundle, dubbed the Disney Classic Games Collection, expands the number of ports while also tossing in The Jungle Book to boot.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Jungle Cruise Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Delightful Pairing Can’t Help in Ignoring the Over-Familiarity of This Adventure Romp! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Jungle Cruise Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt can be counted among two of the world’s most likeable stars. So any movie that pairs them together just ups its likeability factor by a notch. Another notch goes up if the pair strikes up a terrific chemistry that brightens up any dull scene. Add the fantabulous Jesse Plemons, my fave actor since Breaking Bad, in the mix, and make it an adventure film, Jungle Cruise should be an out-and-out fun entertainer. Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Adventure Film To Release in India on September 24!
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Disney Classics Aladdin, Lion King Returning With The Jungle Book This Fall

Disney’s 16-bit games were some of the finest examples of licensed games of their generation – and the 2019 Disney Classic Games Aladdin and Lion King showcased why, but not fully. It featured the SNES and Genesis versions of The Lion King, but only the Genesis version of Aladdin and not the Capcom-developed SNES entry. It was also missing another big 16-bit gem in The Jungle Book on both the Genesis and SNES. The new Disney Classic Games Collection includes both 16-bit versions of Aladdin alongside The Jungle Book.
VIDEO GAMES
dapsmagic.com

LinaBell, Duffy’s New Fox Friend, to Make Global Debut at Shanghai Disney Resort on September 29

Shanghai Disney Resort today proudly announced that LinaBell the fox, the highly anticipated new friend of Duffy, will make her global debut in Shanghai on September 29, making for another exciting Duffy Month surprise! Guests at Shanghai Disneyland will be the first in the world to meet her, and can celebrate her arrival with special merchandise collections, themed food and beverage offerings and boundless magic and wonder.
ANIMALS
dapsmagic.com

Disney+ Releases Trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion

Disney+ has released a trailer for the upcoming Muppets Haunted Mansion. The Halloween special with The Muppets will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 8. The Muppets are joined by Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride). There will also be a host of other special guests included in the program. It will also feature three new songs:
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy