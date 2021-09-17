Disney’s Jungle Cruise – Mr. DAPs Home Entertainment Review

Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week we are honored to have our good friend Clocky on the show to talk about his podcast Sent From Disneyland. In this podcast, Clocky talks about postcards from Disneyland ranging from 1955 to the present day. In each podcast, he reads two postcards and then talks about the postcard, what was going on around them, what the weather was like that day, how many people were in the parks, and so much more! Clocky shares about how he started this hobby of collecting postcards from Disneyland, how it turned into a podcast, and also some interesting things he has found through the years. He also talks about his love of Disneyland maps that he collects and what could possibly be coming from this in the future.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO