CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Chris Rodriguez is off to historic rushing pace

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo break a record, a hot start is an absolute necessity. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has done that through two games. The redshirt junior tailback entered the season with 1,361 career rushing yards and 17 touchdowns but had yet to receive a full workload as RB1. With a new offensive coordinator planning to center the offensive attack around the Metro Atlanta native’s skillset, many believed Rodriguez could be the player to break a long-standing record.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez runs wild in win over Missouri

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. scored four touchdowns Saturday as Kentucky kicked off SEC play with a 35-28 victory over visiting Missouri in Lexington, Ky. After a strong Week 1 performance in which he ran for 125 yards and a touchdown in a rout of ULM, Rodriguez took his game to another level against the Tigers. The junior tailback finished with 207 rushing yards on 27 carries, including three touchdowns. He added another score on his only catch of the night.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘He knows better.’ Ball security detracts from Chris Rodriguez’s career night for UK.

At halftime of Kentucky’s game against Missouri, UK’s turnover margin for the season sat at minus-five. After failing to take the ball away from Louisiana Monroe — which averaged two a game in 2020’s 0-10 campaign — and giving it to the Warhawks three times last week, the Cats gave Mizzou two extra opportunities in the first 16 minutes while creating none of their own.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#American Football
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Injured Chris Rodriguez won’t return to Angels this season

HOUSTON — Chris Rodriguez is officially out for the rest of this season, but the discussion has not begun about what he’ll do next season. Rodriguez burst onto the scene as a successful reliever, then returned from a shoulder injury to pitch well in two starts, before a lat strain shut him down in August.
MLB
chatsports.com

Kentucky football: Chris Rodriguez gallops his way to SEC offensive honors

Christopher Rodriquez Jr (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Kentucky football’s Christopher Rodriguez Jr. galloped and plowed his way through the Missouri defense for 206 yards and two touchdowns and the Southeastern Conference heaped praise on him as the co-offensive player of the week. He also caught a 5-yard touchdown for...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Chris Rodriguez sees bright future for La'Vell Wright

Kentucky’s running back room is in good shape. Chris Rodriguez currently leads the SEC in rushing yards. Wednesday morning he shared that another young running back is right on his heels, La’Vell Wright. “When he gets in — that dude knows how to play football,” Rodriguez said on Wednesday morning’s...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Rodriguez discusses Kentucky's big win over Mizzou with Paul Finebaum

Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez made an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” Monday to discuss the Wildcats’ exciting win over Missouri Saturday. Rodriguez told Finebaum last year’s 20-10 loss to Mizzou motivated his team this year. “Throughout the week we just knew that we had to have a...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
chatsports.com

Rush The Field! Arkansas Saws Off The Horns of Texas

Texas, Arkansas, Texas Longhorns football, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas Razorbacks football, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Southern Eagles football. Where do we even start? Arkansas entered into this game as 6.5 point underdogs to Texas but it was a whole different ball game from the get-go. Only 6% of analysts...
ARKANSAS STATE
kentwired.com

Kent State's historic rushing perfomance key in home opening win

Last week against Texas A&M, the second best rushing defense in the country last season, the Kent State football team ran for 226 yards. On Saturday against the Virginia Military Institute, the Flashes rushed for 494 yards, their most since 1954, as they defeated the Keydets 60-10 and improved to 1-1.
KENT, OH
wymt.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced today, after turning in a career-best performance in Kentucky’s 35-28 win over Missouri Saturday at Kroger Field. Rodriguez had 27 rushes for 206 yards – both career...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Rodriguez's 4 TD's Help Kentucky Hold Off Mizzou 35-28

Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for career highs of 206 yards and scored four touchdowns, including the go-ahead run from 8 yards with 11:28 remaining, and Kentucky stopped Missouri late for a hard-fought 35-28 victory in the Southeastern Conference opener. The Wildcats never trailed this thrilling showdown for the early East Division lead, but had to overcome squandering a 28-14 lead as Missouri tied the game early in the fourth quarter. Kentucky answered by taking the kickoff and marching 75 yards, helped by Rodriguez’s 28-yard run and Will Levis’ 28-yard pass before Rodriguez barged in for the game winner.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy