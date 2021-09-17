Chris Rodriguez is off to historic rushing pace

At halftime of Kentucky’s game against Missouri, UK’s turnover margin for the season sat at minus-five. After failing to take the ball away from Louisiana Monroe — which averaged two a game in 2020’s 0-10 campaign — and giving it to the Warhawks three times last week, the Cats gave Mizzou two extra opportunities in the first 16 minutes while creating none of their own.

