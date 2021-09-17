Kentucky vs. Chattanooga odds, betting trends, expert picks and predictions

After an offensive showcase against the Missouri Tigers last weekend, your Kentucky Wildcats will have what should be an easier matchup with the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday. Kentucky is coming into the game as heavy favorites at home and now presents an offense difficult for even Southeastern Conference teams to keep up with. This weekend will allow the Kentucky defense an excellent chance to generate a pass rush and build momentum as they prepare for a heavy stretch of SEC play over the next month and a half.