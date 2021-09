Whoever meets these two charmers will believe in love at first sight. Buddy is the gray, green-eyed handsome boy and Meika is the gorgeous Himalayan. They were surrendered as a pair, so PAWS will adopt them out together. Buddy is mellow and affectionate, following staff everywhere. He speaks loudly until he gets what he wants and does well with the other cats. Meika is a bit more shy at the shelter. She enjoys the company of some of the other cats, but she certainly craves human attention. Both are 6 years old, neutered/spayed and up to date on vaccines. Fill out an online adoption application at http://form.jotform.com/90716677906166.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO