The New York Giants went 6-10 last season, pretty much status quo for a team that has had one winning season since 2012, and the rookie head coach pretty much got a pass. After all, he was dealt a losing hand. A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that knee-capped the ability of new coaches to install their schemes, learn their players and get their programs up and running. An injury to his star player in Week 2 that torpedoed plans for how the offense was supposed to run and left the Giants without their one true game-changer.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO