College Sports

Austin Peay announces it’s leaving OVC for ASUN in July 2022

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the ASUN Conference effective July 1, becoming the league’s 13th full member. The move ratified by Austin Peay’s Board of Trustees and announced Friday ends a membership with the OVC that began in 1962. Austin Peay will be immediately eligible for league awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic berths. Athletic director Gerald Harrison said he’s seen Austin Peay as a sleeping giant from the beginning. This move makes Austin Peay the ASUN’s sixth member playing football and allows the conference to qualify for an automatic berth to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

TheHDRoom

Austin Peay vs Ole Miss Football Live Stream: Watch Online

The Austin Peay Governors are riding a three-game win streak dating back to the Spring season. To make it four they’ll have to upset #20 Mississippi, and do it on the road at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss and Austin Peay will kickoff their Saturday game at is 7:30 pm ET...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Derrick

Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for five touchdowns – four in the first half – as No. 20 Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay 54-17 on Saturday night. Ole Miss (2-0) added a defensive touchdown on a strip sack and 33-yard fumble return from defensive end Sam Williams and a safety from the special teams to build a 37-0 second quarter lead over the Ohio Valley Conference Governors (1-1).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Lane Kiffin's thoughts following the Rebels runaway win over Austin Peay

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin even cracked a few smiles Saturday night in his post-game press conference, following the Rebels 54-17 victory over Austin Peay. The smiles and quips offered a rare glimpse of Kiffin, who could blame him for being happy. His nationally-ranked football team had just did what is what supposed to do: Dominate an inferior opponent. It was the second win in a week for the Rebels, who dominated Louisville just five days ago in their season opener. The Rebels improved to 2-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Matt Corral dazzles in Ole Miss blowout win over Austin Peay

The Ole Miss Rebels stayed hot Saturday night with the 54-17 win over Austin Peay in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Quarterback Matt Corral played well and was efficient last week against Louisville; however, he went off Saturday night. Corral finished 21-of-33 for 281 yards and 5 touchdowns. He shined like the Heisman Trophy contender that he is hyped to be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Austin Peay
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

How to follow our Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay coverage

Ole Miss defeated Louisville 43-24 on Monday night, thus they'll face Austin Peay today following a short turnaround. Kickoff is set for 6:30 on ESPN+. We'll have Michael Katz there to bring you coverage. You can follow live coverage from Michael on Twitter, as well as on Facebook in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
therebelwalk.com

Rebel RoundUp: Time to Pack the Vaught against Austin Peay, Preview of the Governors

OXFORD, Miss. — On Monday night, the Ole Miss football team showed us why it deserved all the preseason hype. A “Kiffin-less” team went into Atlanta and dictated the entire game against Louisville on both sides of the ball. The Rebels took a 26-0 lead into halftime behind a trio of rushing touchdowns (one each from Corral, Conner, and Ealy) and a pair of field goals from newcomer Caden Costa. Corral spread it out to eight different receivers in the first half.
OXFORD, MS
#Ohio Valley Conference#Ovc#Ncaa Tournament#American Football#Asun#Ap#Board Of Trustees
247Sports

Postgame Notebook | Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay 17

• Chance Campbell (LB), Dontario Drummond (WR), John Porchivina (RB), Keidron Smith (DB) • Porchivina served four years in the United States Marine Corps as a machine gunner. STARTERS. • OL Bryce Ramsey made his first career start for Ole Miss. • Lakia Henry and Keidron Smith tallied their first...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: Grading Saturday's victory over Austin Peay

Quarterback: B- This grade is not a reflection on Matt Corral, who was 21-of-33 for 281 yards with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers, but rather the guys vying for the backup job. Kinkead Dent and Luke Altmyer saw their first extended action of the season, and neither inspired a lot of confidence about taking over this offense should Corral need to miss any extended amount of time. Altmyer was 0-for-3; Dent completed a couple of short passes, but neither led touchdown drives, and the offense clearly flowed less efficiently with those two in the game. John Rhys Plumlee got a few snaps at quarterback, too, which likely tells you how the staff currently feels about the other two. It’s a question you hope you never have to answer, but the Rebels don’t yet have a clear-cut option at backup quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Offensive Line Recognized for Performance against Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. — In Saturday’s 54-17 win over Austin Peay, the Rebels’ offensive line played an excellent game. Pro Football Focus — a site that grades players on a 0-100 scale based on their performance — gave the Ole Miss offensive line a cumulative grade of 86.1 which ranked No. 3 in the nation for Week 2.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Corral, Rebels blowout Austin Peay to continue hot start to season

The first two games of the 2021 season could not have gone any better for Ole Miss. In their home opener on Saturday, the No. 20 Rebels trounced Austin Peay 54-17 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, five days after defeating Louisville in Atlanta. Despite the short week that included only one true...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Recruiting Targets React to Ole Miss win over Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. — There is no place like home — especially on game day in Oxford, MS. The much-anticipated home opener and the return of The Grove did not disappoint Saturday as Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay, 54-17, at Vaught-Hemingway. The Rebels had another stellar showing on both sides of...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Gamer: Ole Miss defeats Austin Peay, 54-17

OXFORD, Miss. — While teams like Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami escaped upset bids Saturday and others like Texas and Ohio State were not so lucky, Ole Miss had no such struggles. Texas was crushed by Arkansas, Oregon outlasted Ohio State, and the Rebels were able to cruise past...
OXFORD, MS
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Women's Soccer Prepares To Take On Austin Peay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-5-1, 0-0-0 SWAC) women's soccer will host their first home game as they battle against Austin Peay (2-4-1, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, September 16. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. at Alabama-Huntsville's Charger Park. It will be the first meeting between the teams since August...
ALABAMA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Austin Peay leaving Ohio Valley to join Kennesaw State in ASUN

Austin Peay is departing its longtime home in the Ohio Valley Conference and joining the ASUN Conference. The move is effective July 1 and ends Austin Peay's 59-year association with the Ohio Valley. "Today is the next step down the path to greatness, and we are closer than ever to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofred.com

ASUN adds Austin Peay as all-sports member

On Friday, the ASUN formally announced the addition of Austin Peay who will become a member of the ASUN and will begin competing for conference championships during the 2022-23 season. Austin Peay becomes the fourth team to join the ASUN over the past year and the third from the Ohio...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lynchburg News and Advance

Region roundup: Austin Peay to join ASUN Conference, and more

The ASUN Conference announced Friday that Austin Peay will join the league as the 13th member beginning with the 2022-23 season. Austin Peay will leave the Ohio Valley Conference, its home since 1962. The Governors will be the sixth FCS member of the new ASUN football conference, joining Kennesaw State,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
redstormsports.com

St. John’s Defeats Austin Peay and Lipscomb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Sept. 17, 2021) –St. John's extended its winning streak to eight on the first day of the WKU Invitational, defeating Austin Peay and Lipscomb inside E.A. Diddle Arena. The Red Storm swept Austin Peay (5-5) in three sets on Friday afternoon with set scores of 26-24, 25-20...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

