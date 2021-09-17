Put your money where your mouth is

Since my column has quickly become the self-proclaimed number one read on the United Way of Southern West Virginia, I am sure all of you are aware of my previous articles in which I addressed some of the long-standing partnerships of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. For the few of you unfortunates who missed the articles, I will, as your luck would have it, readdress them here. I bring this up because these organizations were hand selected as partners because they tie directly into the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s mission statement of improving health, education, and financial stability to our local citizens. I will attempt to explain how the United Way of Southern West Virginia seeks organizations that fit one or more of these three criteria.

