Put your money where your mouth is

By Noah Kapp United Way
Andover Townsman
 8 days ago

Most likely nobody has ever said this nor probably ever will, but I am going to say it here: the United Way is a lot like bitcoin. That’s right. You heard me correctly. Bitcoin and the United Way are very similar in the fact that they are both household names, yet nobody but a select few understand how they work or what exactly they do. For this article I have decided to go over how the United Way started and what exactly it does.

United Way has many proud partnerships

Since my column has quickly become the self-proclaimed number one read on the United Way of Southern West Virginia, I am sure all of you are aware of my previous articles in which I addressed some of the long-standing partnerships of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. For the few of you unfortunates who missed the articles, I will, as your luck would have it, readdress them here. I bring this up because these organizations were hand selected as partners because they tie directly into the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s mission statement of improving health, education, and financial stability to our local citizens. I will attempt to explain how the United Way of Southern West Virginia seeks organizations that fit one or more of these three criteria.
Audiologist overcomes barriers to find her balance

Dr. Laura Stout owns Greenbrier Audiology, but there were long nights of balancing studying, being a wife and being a mother that got her to where she is today. In grade school, one teacher left an impression on her that has led her to where she is today. He encouraged her to join Upward Bound when she got to high school. Upward Bound is a program designed to help students overcome barriers with the goal of college. The program allowed students to get a taste of what college would be like and what resources were available to them. It helped students see if college was something that they really wanted to do.
BECKLEY, WV
Andover Townsman

Live as best you can with open mind, generous spirit, loving heart

In today’s newspaper, we present our 2021 Yearbook. One of our largest annual projects, Yearbook 2021 represents the hard work of our entire organization to bring readers a comprehensive look at our community and the people who make it work. This year, we thought it would be interesting to learn about the women leaders who are driving change and making a positive difference in Beckley and Raleigh County.
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

