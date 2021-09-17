BetMGM Tennessee: Bet $10 on NFL Week 2 for $200 in FREE Bets

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Matchup Preview (9/26/21) The Colts and Titans are two playoff hopefuls who have had rough starts to the season but remain very much alive thanks to a poor AFC South division. Indianapolis impressed me last week in keeping things close against a top contender in the Rams, but now Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles and the Colts sit at 0-2 with a handful of key players injured. Tennessee, meanwhile, delivered an inspiring second-half comeback on the road in Seattle as the Titans outscored the Seahawks 24-6 over the second half and overtime. The Titans will be hoping to parlay that momentum back into a home win over their divisional foe while the Colts will be hoping to bounce back from their poor start to the season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO