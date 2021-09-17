LSU & Caesars Sportsbook Partner To Become First SEC School With Gambling Agreement

We’re in a day and age where seeing leagues and even teams partnering up with sports betting platforms isn’t uncommon. After all, the NFL itself has already officially partnered with a number of sports betting platforms, such as Fox Bet, WynnBET, and PointsBet, and other teams such as the Arizona Cardinals have made partnerships with sportsbooks, as seen with their BetMGM deal. This would have been unthinkable in years past, but the organizations have finally begun taking steps to embrace sports betting. Interestingly, some of these partnerships have direct consequences for the fans themselves, as seen with the plans to open up a BetMGM sportsbook lounge right inside of State Farm Stadium, the home of the Cardinals. Well, a new team has just announced a major partnership with a sportsbook, and it’s going to have some interesting effects. Let’s take a look at the Caesars partnership with the Indianapolis Colts.

