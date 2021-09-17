CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU & Caesars Sportsbook Partner To Become First SEC School With Gambling Agreement

By Jason Guilbault
lineups.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ron Burgundy would say, “that escalated quickly.” LSU and Caesars Sportsbook announced a sponsorship agreement this Friday. They are now the second school to do so, as PointsBet and the University of Colorado were the first back in 2020. However, LSU is the first of any SEC school. There...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec#College Football#Us Sportsbook#Ncaa Sports Betting#Fanduel#Daily Fantasy Cafe#Tottenham
