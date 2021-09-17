Bugatti x Gillette Special Edition Heated Razor Unveiled, Might be Sleekest-Looking Yet

Lexus, the luxury arm of industry giant Toyota, is well known for building beautifully refined vehicles that prefer to numb, rather than tingle the senses. Sure, the brand has delivered some impressive sports cars in the past, including the magnificent Lexus LFA with its razor-sharp V10 engine, and the brand is getting ready to unleash its high-performance F Brand with the assistance of the IS 500 F Sport Performance, but that's it. Lexus Japan seems to have a quick fix for this issue: it just announced the F-Sport Mode Black S and F Sport Mode Glitter for the IS300 and IS350 range. These two new trim levels promise an improved driving experience, and go on sale in Japan in October.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO