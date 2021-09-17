Bugatti x Gillette Special Edition Heated Razor Unveiled, Might be Sleekest-Looking Yet
Finished in a stunning Bugatti Agile Bleu, the same color reinterpreted for the Chiron Pur Sport, Gillette’s new Special Edition Heated Razor might be the sleekest-looking yet. The handle sports the legendary Bugatti Macaron emblem and is crafted from premium-grade aluminum-zinc, mimicing the lightweight materials of anodized aluminum and titanium molding the interior design of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
