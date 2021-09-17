CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Bugatti x Gillette Special Edition Heated Razor Unveiled, Might be Sleekest-Looking Yet

techeblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinished in a stunning Bugatti Agile Bleu, the same color reinterpreted for the Chiron Pur Sport, Gillette’s new Special Edition Heated Razor might be the sleekest-looking yet. The handle sports the legendary Bugatti Macaron emblem and is crafted from premium-grade aluminum-zinc, mimicing the lightweight materials of anodized aluminum and titanium molding the interior design of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 1

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Jacob & Co.’s newest Bugatti-themed limited-edition is the first watch ever to feature a decimal repeater in a sapphire crystal case

The multi-year partnership between Bugatti and Jacob & Co. that began in 2019 has spawned yet another exquisite limited-edition timepiece. Behold the Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti Sapphire Crystal, the first timepiece in the history of Haute Horology to feature a decimal minute repeater housed inside a fully transparent sapphire crystal case. We’ve seen several different iterations of the Twin Turbo Furious watch, but the latest version is definitely the most intriguing piece to date. According to Jacob & Co., it took 15 months to design and create the Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti Sapphire Crystal as a tribute to the iconic French automobile manufacturer.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nissan Unveils Special-Edition GT-R T-Spec in "Midnight Purple" and "Millennium Jade"

Nissan has unveiled the all-new 2021 GT-R T-Spec, a special-edition model destined for the United States of America that pays homage to two of the Japanese marque’s most revered Skyline models. Immediately differentiating the T-Spec from the GT-R Premium — and subsequently slotting above the latter in the GT-R’s ranking...
CARS
Motor1.com

The Bugatti Of Razors Has Arrived And It's Heated

When you hear the brand Bugatti, two concepts will always immediately come to mind: luxurious cars and top speed records. But the French carmaker hasn't limited itself to products we mere mortals can't afford. a Bugatti smartwatch before and while that in itself was still quite a purchase, its price...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Creates Razor Blade Inspired By The Chiron Pur Sport

Bugatti is of course best known for building some of the fastest hypercars on earth like the Chiron. But lately, we've seen the hypercar maker branch out into other industries to sell more branded merchandise, resulting in some surprising partnerships. A few months ago, Bugatti built a $300,000 pool table...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette#Razor#Interior Design#Automobile#Bugatti Agile Bleu#Chiron#Pur Sport#P G Grooming
thedrive

Polestar Precept R&D Car Still Looks Like the Razor-Sharp Concept

What might've been the best-looking EV concept design with a shot at production seems to retain its flair. The transition from concept car to production model is often a harsh one, where designers' enthusiasm is curbed by the realities of aerodynamics, crash safety, and above all, cost. For an example of how that plays out, just look to the Toyota FT-1 and the GR Supra it informed. One concept that appears not to be losing much character as it approaches production is Polestar's Precept EV, which a recent development photo shows is still shaped more or less identically to the original design.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Bugatti goes way mainstream – The maker of $3 million hypercars has partnered with Gillette for a heated razor.

Bugatti has really stepped up on its branding game over the last few years. Everything from the Bugatti Baby II to the multi-year deal with watchmaker Jacob & Co. to the $300,000 pool table, all these collaborative projects are meant to push the Bugatti brand name beyond the boundaries of high-performance car manufacturing. However, all these co-branded products are expensive enough to make them affordable for only Bugatti hypercar owners. But that’s about to change. The French manufacturer has announced a partnership with Gillette, which might come as a huge surprise to many Bugatti fans. The association between the two brands has spawned the GilletteLabs | Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus IS Goes To Glitter For Latest Special Edition

Lexus, the luxury arm of industry giant Toyota, is well known for building beautifully refined vehicles that prefer to numb, rather than tingle the senses. Sure, the brand has delivered some impressive sports cars in the past, including the magnificent Lexus LFA with its razor-sharp V10 engine, and the brand is getting ready to unleash its high-performance F Brand with the assistance of the IS 500 F Sport Performance, but that's it. Lexus Japan seems to have a quick fix for this issue: it just announced the F-Sport Mode Black S and F Sport Mode Glitter for the IS300 and IS350 range. These two new trim levels promise an improved driving experience, and go on sale in Japan in October.
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

New Brabus 900 Rocket Edition unveiled

Brabus have unveiled a new supercar based on the Mercedes GLE 63, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition and the car comes with 900 horsepower and 1,250 Nm of torque. This gives the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition some impressive performance, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles pr hour time (0-100 km/h) of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h or 205 miles per hour.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
techeblog.com

This Red DMC DeLorean Might be One of the Rarest Yet, Could be Yours for $37K

The iconic DMC DeLorean was designed Giorgetto Giugiaro and best known for its gull-wing doors as well as its brushed stainless-steel outer body panels. There were no DeLoreans that were painted at the factory, as the facilities just didn’t exist, but three vehicles were painted by a subcontractor in the US shortly after their arrival from the factory in Northern Ireland. However, one owner decided to paint his example red after a collision. Read more for a short video, additional pictures and information.
BUYING CARS
BGR.com

Best Razors for Men 2021: Gillette, Vikings Blade, more

Trim your goatee, edge your sideburns, or shape your facial hair whichever way you like it with these grooming razors. While some men look great with bushy beards, a lot of guys love either a clean-shaven or neater look. It’s fun to experiment with facial hair, but once you know your style, you tend to stick with it. For those dudes who can grow anything other than a mean neckbeard or hair that comes in patchy, these razors will help you find your personal style. Pick up any of the hand-selected choices for our best at-home razors for men to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
techeblog.com

Nissan Canada Set to Auction a 1-of-1 GT-R NFT That Will Fetch At Least $280K, Comes with Real Car

If you spend $280,000 CAD on this auction and managed to win, you’ll get a unique 1 of 1 non-fungible token (NFT). This digital asset is basically hosted on the blockchain, inspired by the brand’s GT-R sports car, and was created by Canadian artist Alex McLeod. Now the kicker is that it does come with a bonus in the form of keys to an accompanying 2021 GT-R NISMO Special Edition in an exclusive Stealth Grey exterior color, which makes the reserve price on the auction much more reasonable. Read more for a short video and additional information.
CARS
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
techeblog.com

Harley-Davidson’s Limited Edition Serial 1 S1 MOSH / TRIBUTE Electric Bicycle is Vintage-Inspired

Limited to just 650-units worldwide (325 each for the US and Europe) for release in Q4, Harley-Davidson’s newest electric bicycle pays tribute to the vintage prototype that started it all for their Serial 1 brand. Power comes from an S Mag mid-drive motor paired with a high-end Gates carbon belt drive fed by a 529 Wh battery, enabling it to hit a top speed of 28mph. It does share other similarities with the MOSH / CTY model, including TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables / wires, and integrated lighting. Read more for additional pictures and information.
BICYCLES
techeblog.com

Futuristic MG Maze Electric Vehicle Concept Has Video Game-Inspired Design

MG Motors partnered with SAIC Design to come up with a futuristic electric vehicle concept with a video game-inspired design. The gaming vibes not only flow through aesthetically, but also into the cabin and the real-life driving experience. The British automaker wants passengers to feel as if they are players in a real world treasure hunt of digital art in their cities, complete with a couch / sofa, controller and a screen. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

How 30 Iconic Car Models Got Their Names

In 1955, the celebrated modernist poet Marianne Moore was approached by the Ford Motor Company for help in coming up with a name for a new car line the company was developing. Her suggestions included Intelligent Bullet, Ford Fabergé, Anticipator, Astranaut, Pastelogram, Mongoose Civique, and Utopian Turtletop. Perhaps not surprisingly, none of her proposals found […]
CARS
TheAtlantaVoice

The 2021 Lexus RX 350: A Popular Luxury Sport-Utility

  DETROIT – When you make one of the most popular luxury sport-utilities on the planet, why change it before it is time? Thus, the product planners at Lexus did not do that much to alter the 2021 Lexus RX 350, or the 2022 version. Engineers added a blind-spot monitor with rear traffic alert, and they added power-folding auto-dimming side […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Street-Legal Porsche Prototype Started Life as a Le Mans-Grade Race Car. Now It Can Be Yours.

You could soon own a street-legal version of the car that helped Porsche own endurance racing during the ‘80s and early ‘90s. An ultra-rare 1991 Porsche Koenig Specials C62 was just listed for sale on Issimi. The outrageous-looking speed machine may not be in mint condition, but it’s hard to think of a better car in which to recreate the feeling of racing at Le Mans. Porsche racers took home the top prize at the 24 Hours of Le Mans every year from 1981 and 1987. Much of this dominance can be traced to two cars, the 956 and its successor, the 962....
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy