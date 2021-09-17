Warsaw High School Brings Reality TV To Life At Homecoming Parade
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School brought reality television shows to life during its annual homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 17. This year’s theme of reality TV led to WCHS’s sports teams and clubs bringing out their creative side through decorated floats and costumes. Hundreds gathered in downtown Warsaw as the parade went by while kids enjoyed the many handfuls of candy that were thrown by the parade’s participants.www.inkfreenews.com
