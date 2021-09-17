CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

College Football Hall of Fame DT Roger Brown dies at 84

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HKcN_0bzqgmGj00
1 of 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84.

The Lions and College Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Friday. The Lions said a member of Brown’s family confirmed the death. No cause was given.

Brown played 10 years in the NFL. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1960 draft by Detroit. In his seven seasons with the Lions, Brown went to the Pro Bowl five times (1962-66) and was an All-Pro selection in 1962 and ’63. He started in 124 of the 138 games he played.

“In my 10 years with the Lions and the Rams, I never missed a game,” Brown said in a 2015 interview with The Virginian Pilot. “I had broken hands and broken bones. But probably not as many as I caused. I had 12 operations.”

Brown’s most memorable game with Detroit was on Thanksgiving Day in 1962 against Green Bay when he sacked Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr seven times. The Lions had 11 sacks in that game, which remains a franchise record.

Sacks weren’t made into an official statistic by the NFL until 1982, but Brown had four seasons with 10 or more with Detroit, according to Pro Football Reference, including 14 1/2 in 1964.

“Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team’s history,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “Roger’s career accomplishments solidify his legacy alongside some of the all-time greats of our game. I am happy we were able to induct Roger into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 to ensure that his contributions to the Lions will never be forgotten.”

Brown was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1967 and joined the “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line alongside Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen for three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 1967 after getting seven sacks.

Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009 after a dominating career at Maryland Eastern Shore from 1956-59. He was a two-time NAIA All-American and was part of a team that went 24-5-1 during his four years at the school.

“Roger Brown was an absolute force on the defensive line at Maryland Eastern Shore,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “He was a huge part of HBCU football history and helped usher in the era of massive linemen to the game.”

Brown was a successful businessman and restaurateur in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia following his retirement.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Six-time Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown dies at 84

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Roger Brown died Friday at the age of 84, according to his family. Brown played seven seasons for the Detroit Lions after they drafted him in the fourth round of the 1960 NFL draft, making the Pro Bowl every year from 1962 to 1966. He was also a Pro Bowler in 1967 during his three seasons (1967-69) with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pride of the Lions inductee Roger Brown dies at 84

Former Lions and Rams defensive tackle Roger Brown died Friday, the Lions announced. He was 84. Brown made six Pro Bowls in 10 NFL seasons, seven played with the Lions and three with the Rams. Detroit made him a fourth-round choice in 1960. Brown earned first-team All-Pro in 1962 and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions#The Lions Brown#The Virginian Pilot#Sacks#Pro Football Reference#The Los Angeles Rams#Naia#All American#Nff#Hbcu
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Spencer Evening World

Ex-Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, 61, released from prison, living in Ohio on parole

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a run of prison sentences that spanned two decades -- brought on by a gambling addiction that led to financial fraud, theft and shattered an NFL dream -- former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter has been released from prison. Court records show Schlichter, 61, became eligible for...
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Raiders trying to choke away MNF game against Ravens

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Raiders trying to choke away MNF game against Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is no stranger to wild and controversial games but even he was confused by the final minutes of the Las Vegas Raiders win over the Baltimore Ravens and he wasn’t afraid to share it.
NFL
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

583K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy