Disney cast members protest company’s vaccine mandate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World cast members on Friday took to the streets, protesting the company mandate to get the vaccine.

“I feel like God Almighty led me to not get the vaccination,” said Candee Pull, who has worked for the company as a server for nearly six years.

In July, Disney announced that it will mandate all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Last month, Disney announced unionized employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22.

Cast member Nick Canturano has been a cast member for 16 years. He said the mandate has created tension among workers.

“After we just lost our jobs during the pandemic and now we are having to face losing our jobs again, a lot of people are panicking,” he said. “It’s the pressure from people and fellow co-workers that are beginning to look at us like second-class citizens, I’m afraid.

The Service Trade Council Union told Channel 9 back in August that cast members who do not comply with the vaccine requirement and do not request a legitimate accommodation will be separated from the company with a “yes” rehire status.

Channel 9 has reached out to Disney for comment but have not heard back.