Students, administrators at odds at BBCHS

BRADLEY — More than 100 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students took part in a protest outside the school Friday morning prior to the start of classes. Standing with a growing group of students along the West North Street in front of the school around 7:30 a.m., a student with teal-colored handprints — the official color for sexual harassment awareness — painted on her body held a hand-made sign that read, “Honk if you think BBCHS should be held accountable for allowing sexual assault.”