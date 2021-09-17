CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.

Mac478
8d ago

It's the Falcons. They don't know how to make the right choice. From coaches to draft picks. Matt Ryan is a statue and his best day's are behind him. The Falcons will be at the bottom of their division for the next couple of seasons.

sweetk1342 sk
7d ago

No I disagree of the blank doesn't need to sell the team he need a better coach than what he have now I see this this man is not going to win any games he doesn't really look like a coach he should have kept Raheem gave him a chance to coach that team not trying to be racist but Arthur blank never keeps a black coach I think he needs to start giving black coaches a chance because this coach they have now it's not going to be successful there I see it I am Atlanta falcons fan to the end but things need to change with this coaching Raheem is now a coordinator for the ram and the Rams won falcon you should have gave him a chance

Jason Smith
7d ago

let's see you fire the head coach fired the offense coach let good play go and this has been going on for years Matt Ryan should have been traded or released after fumbling the ball in the Superbowl he is done washed

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
Matt Ryan And Falcons Could Be A Bottom-Feeder This Season

The Atlanta Falcons cleaned house in many key areas of their football operation heading into this season. They hired a new head coach in Arthur Smith to give their offense some creativity and new life. They brought in running back Mike Davis from the division rival Carolina Panthers in order...
Matt Ryan
Offset Ready For Falcons To Move On From Matt Ryan, 'We Need A New QB'

Offset is clearly ready to see the Matt Ryan era come to an end in Atlanta ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to see his beloved Falcons move on to a new quarterback. The "Bad and Boujee" rapper -- who's from the ATL area -- was talking football with us out in NYC earlier this week ... when he explained he's done with Ryan.
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Underwhelming Week 1 effort

Ryan completed 21 of 35 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards. Playing the first official game of the post-Julio Jones era of his career, Ryan generated a rather sobering result in the blowout loss. The much ballyhooed connections with Calvin Ridley and rookie fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts never really materialized, either; while Ryan did connect with the duo on nine occasions, it was only for a total of 82 yards and no touchdowns. Ryan also took three sacks and was hit on nine occasions overall, a potentially foreboding sign for what may be to come for the Falcons offense this season. Ryan will look to dust himself off in time for a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers.
Atlanta Falcons: Three college players Atlanta should scout this weekend

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Bucs giving Atlanta fans the need for a distraction. Saturday will provide plenty of interesting college matchups for Falcons fans with Clemson taking on Georgia Tech and Georgia taking on South Carolina. Not only are there interesting matchups there...
Atlanta Falcons bring in two-time 1,000 yard WR for workout

A position that has been overlooked for the Atlanta Falcons has been wide receiver. So far this year the Falcons receivers have not made the type of impact that we expected them to. Of the top-five receiving yards leader on the team, four of them are tight ends or running...
Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has another chance

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is getting one last shot to show he has something left with the Baltimore Ravens. Freeman was just promoted to the active roster and will likely receive carries Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. For Freeman, this is absolutely the best situation...
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
Matt Ryan Has Bold Comment About Falcons’ Playoff Chances

When an NFL team starts the season 0-2 it generally means they’re not a playoff-caliber team, barring a miracle. Matt Ryan is banking on that miracle. The Atlanta Falcons fell to 0-2 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Ryan led an impressive second-half comeback before Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled away in a 48-25 final score.
Falcons: Even in a loss, Matt Ryan passes Drew Brees for another NFL Record

While the scoreboard won’t show it, yesterday’s contest between the Bucs and Falcons was a lot closer than the final score would indicate. While winning is the most important thing, Matt Ryan continued to build his case for the Hall of Fame. https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/1439665597600649218?s=20. Ryan finished with 300 yards on the...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan deserves better in year fourteen

Matt Ryan is in year fourteen with the Atlanta Falcons, a team that consistently has let their franchise quarterback down. A player who the one year he was well supported won an MVP and led the Falcons to the edge of winning a Super Bowl. Let’s get one thing out...
