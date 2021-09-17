Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

Ryan completed 21 of 35 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards. Playing the first official game of the post-Julio Jones era of his career, Ryan generated a rather sobering result in the blowout loss. The much ballyhooed connections with Calvin Ridley and rookie fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts never really materialized, either; while Ryan did connect with the duo on nine occasions, it was only for a total of 82 yards and no touchdowns. Ryan also took three sacks and was hit on nine occasions overall, a potentially foreboding sign for what may be to come for the Falcons offense this season. Ryan will look to dust himself off in time for a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO