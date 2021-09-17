Weekly Roundup and a Letter from the Editor

Some colleagues refused to speak with me, several did so under conditions of anonymity and others would not answer my emails. I felt rejected and perplexed because this was not the experience I was used to. By the time I began writing Deliberately Divided in the fall of 2019, I had authored six popular science books on twins, addressing the biological bases of twinning, the nature-nurture debate, the origins of personality, twins’ school separation policies, twinning rates in non-human species and twins’ legal tangles linked to wrongful death, injury, and custody. I do not recall ever being turned down for an interview by the many scientists, physicians, and administrators I contacted. Moreover, twins and parents of twins have always been eager to share their personal stories. Perhaps I was spoiled years ago when I conducted my first large-scale twin study at the University of Chicago—only one family out of the 106 I invited to be part of my doctoral study said “no.” I am still spoiled. Over the years, twins and their parents often contact me, not just to relay twin-related tales from their own lives, but to request research participation.

