CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Weekly Roundup and a Letter from the Editor

By Claire Lehmann
quillette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuillette is now entering its sixth year of operation. I am delighted by how many of you have become members of our community. We have a collegiate and politically diverse community of contributors and similarly, our discussion forum draws insights from highly knowledgeable and curious readers. I wish to thank each and every one of our contributors and forum members for making Quillette what it is today.

quillette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Letter from the editors: Introducing The Stanford Daily Magazine

As we send the magazine off to print, we are cautiously optimistic but not certain that we’ll get to see our work in the hands of students on campus. The question “Are all of us actually going to be back on campus together?” feels almost overused, but still unfortunately relevant.
STANFORD, CA
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Glens Falls Certified As Climate Smart Community

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A city in upstate New York is now celebrating being a certified climate smart community. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Glens Falls is the latest community to achieve certification as part of New York’s Climate Smart Communities Program. “We’re supporting municipalities that are the foremost leaders in reducing emissions and working to transition to clean, renewable energy at the local level, and Glens Falls, you’ve taken strong steps to go green, reduce pollution and improve the quality of life,” Hochul said. All locations took appropriate steps to meet economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Nader
Person
Claire Lehmann
Person
Jon Kay
quillette.com

Shame and Silence: The LWS Twin Studies Revisited

Some colleagues refused to speak with me, several did so under conditions of anonymity and others would not answer my emails. I felt rejected and perplexed because this was not the experience I was used to. By the time I began writing Deliberately Divided in the fall of 2019, I had authored six popular science books on twins, addressing the biological bases of twinning, the nature-nurture debate, the origins of personality, twins’ school separation policies, twinning rates in non-human species and twins’ legal tangles linked to wrongful death, injury, and custody. I do not recall ever being turned down for an interview by the many scientists, physicians, and administrators I contacted. Moreover, twins and parents of twins have always been eager to share their personal stories. Perhaps I was spoiled years ago when I conducted my first large-scale twin study at the University of Chicago—only one family out of the 106 I invited to be part of my doctoral study said “no.” I am still spoiled. Over the years, twins and their parents often contact me, not just to relay twin-related tales from their own lives, but to request research participation.
SOCIETY
Hinton News

The Daily Disappointment: Banned Books Week

It’s that time of year again; the week when we celebrate fascism and religious-extremism by gathering our literature and setting it ablaze in glorious bonfires held in library parking lots all across our great nation. The week of September 26 through October 2 is recognized throughout the United States as “Banned Books Week,” the week when the fevered masses will watch in a state of patriotic-euphoria as the works of such societal-cancers as Vonnegut, Walker, Salinger, Twain and Orwell are found guilty of the devil’s sorcery by the court of public opinion, and reduced to ash as punishment for their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Weekly Roundup#Covid#The Un Vaxxed#Big Pharma#Australian#Rct
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
United Nations
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy