Final Days of WNBA Season Bring Drama

By Kevin Sweeney
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight week, the NFL’s Thursday night game ended on a last-second field goal, this time with Washington beating the Giants after Dustin Hopkins’s first unsuccessful attempt was waved off because of an offsides penalty. It was a painful ending for Giants fans like myself but a great start to a loaded sports weekend. Tonight’s slate features the second-to-last day of the WNBA season, the continued battle for the NL wild card and two college football matchups to get the weekend started.

ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
kion546.com

Teams battle for playoff positioning in WNBA’s final week

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA enters the final week of the regular season with many playoff positions still to be decided as well as the final postseason berth. There is also the other end of the spectrum, the chase for the best odds at winning the draft lottery. One thing for certain is that Connecticut, the top team in The Associated Press power poll, has locked up homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.
LOTTERY
inglewoodtoday.com

As WNBA season concludes, LA Sparks offense struggle is more apparent

On Sept. 9, The Los Angeles Sparks (10-19) hosted the Connecticut Sun (23-6) in what was their second-to-last home game of the season. While the Connecticut Sun are indeed the top team in the league, and the Sparks have undergone unfortunate injuries of multiple key players throughout the season, it is still apparent that offensive rebuilding should be a top priority this off-season for Head Coach Derek Fisher and the Sparks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SkySports

Three WNBA teams battling for eighth seed on final day of regular season

On Sunday the curtain closes on the regular season but with three teams still with a chance of taking the eighth and last spot in the WNBA playoffs. The New York Liberty came out strong to start the season like being freed from years of being locked in the purgatory of irrelevance since Bill Laimbeer left in 2017. A couple of rising stars and some great veterans meant the youngsters would be able to learn quickly and compete.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Two weeks to go! What we're most excited about in the final 14 days of the MLB season

There are just two weeks to go in the 2021 MLB regular season, and we are pumped. There's a thrilling National League West race raging between baseball's two best teams, the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The wild-card races are crowded in both leagues, with three American League East teams -- the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays -- front and center. And then there are the players looking to put the finishing touches on -- or make a late push for -- each of the postseason awards, from MVP to Cy Young and Rookie of the Year.
MLB

