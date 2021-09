Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Rick Neelan's death again next week as his daughter Kelly Neelan receives some shock news. Viewers know that loan shark Rick (Greg Wood) was killed by Gary Windass (Mikey North) in 2019 as Gary tried to defend himself, a crime which Gary has still not been caught for. Ever since Rick's death, Gary has felt protective over Kelly (Millie Gibson) but he has continued to lie to her about Rick, pretending that he is still alive.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO