Oceans for Emotions: Don't worry about tomorrow's storms, enjoy today's peace

By Elaine Wheat
Victoria Advocate
 8 days ago

Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. “O God of our salvation ...Who stilleth the noise of the seas; the noise of their waves” (Psalms 65:5–7). Today, I sat...

