Oceans for Emotions: Don't worry about tomorrow's storms, enjoy today's peace

Several years ago I received a scary phone call from my wife. It was the kind that started by saying, “Don’t worry, but…” And we all know what happens when we hear those words… we worry. She continued, “Perry and I were in an accident… we’re okay, but… well… you better come here.” As I drove to the accident scene there was already a line of cars a mile long. I drove on the shoulder, and when I got the accident the first thing I saw was my car smashed like an accordion in the side panel of a flat bed delivery truck. Admittedly, I didn’t look too closely as I really didn’t care about the car at that point. After a moment I saw my wife and daughter, and to my relief they were okay. So was the other driver. Whew.

ARCADE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO