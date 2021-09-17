CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Messy, God is Good: When God’s 'not there'

By Justin Reyes
Victoria Advocate
 8 days ago

Sometimes in life, it can feel like God is not present. The death of a child, the ending of a marriage, and those things that just “don’t make sense” from our perspective can lead us to doubt, confusion, and worst of all, despair. How do we find purpose in these situations? Or make sense of things that seem like they don’t make any sense at all?

