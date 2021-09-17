City Cop Killed In Vegas Car Crash

Officer Joshua Castellano, a six-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, died overnight in a car crash early Friday while on a vacation is Las Vegas with fellow officers.

Castellano, who was 35 years old, was in a car driven by another officer, a fellow member of the academy class that graduated in 2015.

Las Vegas police have launched a criminal investigation in connection with the crash.

A third officer was also on the trip with the other two officers.

Police in Las Vegas received a call about the crash at 3:58 a.m., according to Officer Misael Parra. He said the car had crashed into a building on the 5000 block of Spring Mountain Road. Two He confirmed two occupants of the car were transported to the hospital, and one was declared deceased. He said the department would release further information later Friday because “this event is still active and ongoing.”

Police Chief Renee Dominguez informed the New Haven rank and file of the fatal crash in a 2:60 p.m. email message.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that at approximately 0400 (PST) in Las Vegas, NV, Officer Joshua Castellano was involved in a fatal motor vehicle collision where he succumbed to his injuries. Several other officers were also in the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” she wrote.

“Josh was a tremendous officer who proudly served the New Haven Police Department since 2014. We are all mourning this terrible loss. Please remember to check on your fellow officers during this extremely difficult time especiall calss 1914, and the members of the plain clothes unit of ISD.”

Among his assignments during his time on the force, Castellano served on the shootings task force and on a crime suppression beat in the Hill neighborhood.

A woman who lost her 23-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose in 2018 created a scholarship program for Hill youth in gratitude for how Castellano and a fellow officer handled the tragedy. “They were incredibly compassionate and respectful. We’ve stayed in touch. We love these guys,” the woman, Lisa Deane, said at the time.

Chief Dominguez said Friday that her “first priority” for the day is the “well-being of other officers.”

“We have policies that govern off duty and on duty behavior,” and “we will follow those policies,” Dominguez said.

WE have policies that govern off duty and on duty behavior. We will follow those policies. At this point it is our first priority our well-being of other officers