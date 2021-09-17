CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

President Biden proclaims Sept. 17 National POW/Mia Recognition Day

By Xiomara Yamileth
 8 days ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- President Joe Biden has proclaimed September 17 as National POW/ MIA Recognition Day. "National POW/MIA Recognition Day reminds us of them and the tens of thousands of others missing from World War II, the Cold War, Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other designated conflicts. We will not forget these patriots who were willing to give their all to preserve and protect our freedoms. Nor will we forget their families who have kept the faith and pursued answered these many years," said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

