Kelso City Council will hold next meeting in Tam O'Shanter Park
The Kelso City Council is taking its upcoming meeting outside after debate over the indoor mask mandate prematurely ended the previous meeting. Tuesday's council meeting will be held in the covered pavilion at Tam O'Shanter Park beginning at 6 p.m. City Manager Andy Hamilton said the decision to hold the meeting outdoors was made by the councilmembers Thursday to ensure as many people as possible would be able to attend.tdn.com
Comments / 0