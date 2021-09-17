CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UNL student charged with soliciting prostitution from minor while on campus

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago

A former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student was arrested and charged this summer for soliciting prostitution from a girl under the age of 18 after police say he invited two women to his dorm room and offered to pay them for sex. Shaozu Wang, 24, was first arrested July 9 —...

