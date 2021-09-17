CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana riding momentum through bye week

By UM sports information
Independent Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — In the leadup to Montana's home-opener win over Western Illinois last week, football coach Bobby Hauck reminded his players that many of them hadn't yet experienced the full power of a capacity crowd in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Sure, there had been big crowds, but many of them had never...

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
NBCMontana

Montana soccer sweeps weekly awards

MISSOULA, Mont. — Press release courtesy of UM athletics:. The Montana soccer team has swept the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. Seniors Taylor Stoeger and Taylor Hansen were named the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, after the Grizzlies...
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Griz ride momentum into blowout victory over Western Illinois

MISSOULA - It was a slow start for the Griz offense once again before waking up in the second quarter. Running back Isaiah Childs started the scoring for Montana with a 7-yard touchdown rush. Cam Humphrey would connect with Sammy Akem for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 5:15 left in the second quarter.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

UTEP Football Banged up and Humbled Heading Into Bye Week

Few Miners fans expected the team to still be undefeated after the Boise State game. They did, however, believe that UTEP could play competitive football and hang in there against the traditional Group of 5 powerhouse. Instead, what they watched was an all too familiar story: six turnovers (high even for UTEP standards) which doomed any chance the Miners had to stay in the football game. What is even more concerning than the final score (54-13) is the number of injuries that have been mounting for this football team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dailybruin.com

Football prepares for Fresno State, climbs rankings after bye week

Following a bye week, the Bruins have begun preparation for their next opponent. No. 13 UCLA football (2-0) started the season with wins over Hawai’i (1-2) and LSU (1-1) to sit atop the Pac-12 South along with No. 19 Arizona State (2-0) after four of its five division rivals took a loss over the weekend.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Fcs Football#Big Sky#Fbs#Boise State#Digital#The University Of Montana#Cal Poly#Um#Espn Radio#Twitter#Sec
x1071.com

Badgers use bye week to prepare for road ahead

MADISON, Wis. — A bye week after only two games is a bit abnormal, but the Badgers aren’t taking any time off. “Get as healthy as you can physically and prepare as much as you can mentally,” Badger senior Scott Nelson said. “We have a long stretch and a lot of big games throughout that stretch.”
MADISON, WI
El Paso News

Bye week comes at good time for UTEP after 2-1 start

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a disappointing 54-13 loss at Boise State last Friday, UTEP returned to the practice field on Monday to pick up the pieces and move on. In addition to correcting the mistakes from their first loss of the season that included six turnovers, the Miners (2-1) are also dealing with multiple injuries to key players after the loss to the Broncos.
EL PASO, TX
reviewjournal.com

Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley back after bye week

Around 3A: Moapa Valley comes off a bye week to host Pahrump Valley, which finally started its season with a 48-18 loss to Virgin Valley last week. … Virgin Valley, which has scored 46, 47 and 48 points, travels to meet a Boulder City team whose game against Mojave last week was canceled. … SLAM Nevada was shut out in its first two games against Class 4A Cimarron-Memorial and out-of-state Yuma (Arizona), but has rebounded to defeat the two teams that were previously ranked No. 5 in Valley (31-13) and Rancho (28-6) in its past two games. The Bulls meet Western at Eldorado on Friday.
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
Arkansas Online

Golden Lions rest up thanks to bye week

With a Week 2 bye, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble said he “forced” his players to do something else other than their normal game routine. “Just like any other bye week, this past week was about us and getting our guys rested,” Gamble said during this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ Zoom meeting. “We forced them to stay away from the building and forced those guys to do something else, more so academically than anything else and a little less football.” Gamble didn’t give any updates on key players he rested during the season-opening win against Lane College, including wide receivers Josh Wilkes and Tyrin Ralph, but he said the Golden Lions’ practices were more about them than the University of Central Arkansas, whom they’ll visit for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Conway.
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Independent Record

Montana State eager for defensive back Tyrel Thomas' return

BOZEMAN — Tyrel Thomas ran around and defended similarly to how he has for the past five years at Montana State’s practice Monday. His No. 0 jersey is a welcomed sight for the Bobcats. Thomas, a senior defensive back, has been recovering from knee surgery since mid-August. He’s among MSU’s...
MONTANA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Bulldogs win wild game in Pasadena, beat No. 13 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Well, that was entertaining. Behind 455 passing yards from quarterback Jake Haener and 136 rushing yards from running back Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State came from behind to beat No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, 40-37. The Bulldogs led for most of this game, but they...
PASADENA, CA
McAlester News-Capital

HS FOOTBALL: Buffs back in the lab during bye week

Despite not having a game this week, the Buffs have been hard at work preparing for district play. McAlester has been enjoying the benefits of their scheduled bye week, a result of opening their season early on what is commonly dubbed as Zero Week. Coach Forrest Mazey said his team is using the opportunity to heal up and prepare for their next opponent — but it is by no means a week off.
MCALESTER, OK
chatsports.com

Room for improvement: Bye week comes at perfect time for Horned Frogs’ secondary

One of TCU head football coach Gary Patterson’s classic mantras has always been “just win by one.” After winning by two, 34-32 against California-Berkeley, Patterson has two weeks to make adjustments to his pass defense before facing SMU after Cal quarterback Chase Garbers finished his afternoon in Fort Worth with 309 passing yards including two touchdowns. Garbers completed four passes of 40 or more yards: gains of 49, 54, 68, and 42.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy