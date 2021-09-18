CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx residents rally in support of father they say was unfairly arrested after defending son

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Bronx residents rallied on the Grand Concourse in support of a father who they say was unfairly arrested for trying to defend his son after off-duty police officers killed him.

This is the third time that supporters of the Rosado family have come out to protest after 24-year-old Mikey Rosado was shot and killed on Aug. 29.

Surveillance footage obtained by News 12 of parts of the incident shows a man shooting his gun. According to the NYPD, the off-duty officers heard Rosado shoot his gun into the air, told him to drop off his weapon and he started firing at them--leading to a gunfight and Rosado being killed.

After he was hit, Mikey’s father Rafael picked up his gun and also returned fire at officers. At this time, he is in custody and has been charged with attempted murder.

The group who rallied on Friday argued that Rafael should be freed since he was just defending his son and say that the 46th Precinct needs to “stop terrorizing the community.”

sheetkicker
7d ago

this Father and son are career criminals. the father had something like 26 arrest and son was in training. he had been arrested a bunch of times himself. hes out there wanting to terrorize people with his gun and when cops showed up, he wanted to shoot it out. He got his shootout and cops made it home safe. it's a win - win for everyone involved except for pops. he gotta do his bid for raising such a dumbass son.. bye Felicia

KitKat63
7d ago

Why is it that people come out to protest for criminals? Why don’t you protest about the ridiculous violence going on? 🤔

PUBLIC ENEMY
7d ago

I’m as out spoken as they come, BUT! In this situation pops is gonna get some time! I think seeing his son body riddled with bullets caused him to snap.

