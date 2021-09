Emily R. Tucker, 92, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg. Born May 8, 1929, in Pocomoke City, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Z. and Annie (Butler) Ross. Emily graduated from Washington High School in 1947. She was employed as a proofreader at Moore Business Forms in Lewisburg for more than 20 years until her retirement.