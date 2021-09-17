Feel the Love With dhruv

Kunal Kapoor has had two releases back to back on the OTT. The actor has not only received praise for both shows but audiences now are looking forward to more of him on screens. After The Empire, Ankahi Kahaniyaan released, reflecting on that, Kunal Kapoor shared, ‘’As an actor, it’s very satisfying to have your work reach out to so many people globally with OTT platforms. I’ve had two releases on different platforms in the last couple of weeks. I am just so overwhelmed with the kind of love I have been getting for ‘The Empire’ till now. And happy that people are enjoying my work in Ankahi Kahaniyaan as well. Shooting during the pandemic has been very challenging, but the reactions we have got have made it all worth it’’

