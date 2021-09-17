Feel the Love With dhruv
Rising London-born singer dhruv arrives today with a music video for his smooth R&B-leaning single, "double take," which will appear on a forthcoming EP that tells his coming-of-age story. While dhruv's track was first released back in 2019, it has more recently amassed hundreds of millions of plays across TikTok and Spotify, thus launching it into relevancy this year. Being that it's about "falling in love with a friend" though, "double take" has a timeless message so many can connect with.www.papermag.com
