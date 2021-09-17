One dies & one seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents at the Lake
It’s day three of the 15th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest and one fatality is reported. Officers were called to the Osage Beach’s south side last night around 8:30 to investigate a motorcycle accident. The Osage Beach Police Department reports Donald Leffler, 77, of Warsaw, Illinois, was driving on Highway 54 near Key Largo Road when he lost control in a curve, traveled off the road, and struck an electrical box. Leffler was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.www.kjluradio.com
Comments / 0