For buyers at major department stores and luxury retailers, September is typically a whirlwind month filled with parties, presentations and flights crisscrossing the globe to visit the major fashion capitals. Will 2021 mark a return to an action-packed front row and in-person buying? Executives told FN they certainly hope so. “I’m thrilled about the return of in-person shows,” said Roopal Patel, SVP and fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue. “This period of virtual presentations and Zoom walkthroughs has really made me appreciate how lucky we are to be able to see the designers’ visions come to life in person.” When FN began...

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO