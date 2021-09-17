Ellen Beatrice (Richardson) Buck, 83, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. Ellen was born on March 18, 1938, to Roy and Lillie (Collins) Richardson in Fortuna, MO. She graduated from Versailles High School in 1956. Ellen worked as a secretary for BMA Tower in Kansas City for 5 years, before becoming a homemaker. On September 6, 1959, Ellen was united in marriage to Carl Henry Buck in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2021. Carl and Ellen bought a home and 40 acres in Odessa in 1969, where they raised their family and enjoyed country life. During her daughter’ school years, Ellen was very active with the PTA. Ellen enjoyed antiquing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.