Jonas Brothers Release Skeptical New Single ‘Who’s In Your Head?’

By Larisha Paul
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing their hot streak of singles, the Jonas Brothers have shared their latest track “Who’s In Your Head?” The upbeat song was first teased when the pop trio performed the song at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on the Colorado stop on their current tour in early September. “Who’s In Your...

