PANEL: Chain Restaurant Sugar and Sodium Warnings Moving Forward in New York

Center for Science in Public Interest
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), The American Heart Association, and Bronx Health REACH will convene public health professionals, New York City and State legislators, and nutrition advocates next Tuesday, September 21 for a Nutrition Policy Virtual Summit. The summit will include a panel, beginning at 2:30 pm ET on policies to require added sugar and sodium warnings on chain restaurant menus. In New York City, where sodium warnings are already required on chain restaurant menus, Council Member Mark Levine has sponsored a bill to require warnings for menu items with more than a day’s worth of added sugars (50 grams).

cspinet.org

