DNA leads to woman's arrest in Stafford car thefts, other crimes
A stray cigarette in a recovered stolen car has resulted in numerous charges against a Woodbridge woman. Kanisssha S. Bowles, 22, is charged in Stafford County with two counts of grand larceny, five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of credit card theft and three counts of felony larceny. She is also facing multiple charges in other localities, including Spotsylvania and Prince William counties.fredericksburg.com
