Fewer Than Half of Applicants Receive Federal Conservation Funding

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is receiving up to $5 million in federal funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of an innovative program to help serve underserved Texans in rural hospitals throughout the state. "This funding will help Texans living in rural communities access medical care and health services they need and deserve," said Governor Abbott. "Our state is stronger when Texans are healthier, and I look forward to working with HHSC to continue improving the health…

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO