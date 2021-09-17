Fewer Than Half of Applicants Receive Federal Conservation Funding
A report from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy shows that only roughly one third of farmers who apply for funding from conservation programs are approved. The report analyzed data from the USDA to look at two of the nation’s top conservation programs. The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) helps producers fund smaller, often single-time projects, such as replanting crops after erosion or dealing with the impact of a severe weather event. The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) helps producers with larger projects that will have more lasting impacts.modernfarmer.com
