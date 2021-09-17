CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

County expands COVID-19 testing to meet high demand

By Daily Journal Staff
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPRus_0bzqD7XE00

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing efforts in response to the recent rise is cases and continuing deaths, and is encouraging the public to get their old-fashioned flu shot.

With the rise in cases, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for tests, according to the Health Department. Starting on Sept. 20, the hours that COVID-19 tests will be available at the Health Department (127 Caroline St. in Rockingham) will be expanded to 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday. Previously, tests were available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, starting on Sept. 29 there will be a new COVID-19 testing site at the Cole Auditorium, located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. This site will test patients from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Testing is free and no symptoms or referrals for testing are needed. COVID vaccines continue to be administered at the Richmond County Health Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. There is no charge for the vaccine and no appointment is needed.

Flu shots are available at the Health Department from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

County reports 135th COVID-19-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-19-related death of a county resident Monday morning, bringing the total to 135. This marks 42 virus deaths since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have now been 83 local deaths in 2021. New COVID-19 cases and deaths have been increasing since early July, prompting the reinstatement of prior local social distancing guidelines.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

960 AIRPORT ROAD, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Adorable 3 bedroom home with great outdoor space. Enjoy the 20 x 40 salt water pool with liner just 3 years old.The 24 x 30 detached garage offers plenty of space for hobbies or workshop.Professional photos will be done the weekend. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

245 W MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE, SOUTHERN PINES, NC 28387

Opportunity awaits with this downtown Southern Pines home. Main level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The lower level has its own private access with a kitchenette, full bathroom, and 2 rooms. No access to lower unit from the main level. This charming cottage won't last long with the opportunity to use as a rental or live on the main level and rent out the lower level. Survey has revealed a driveway encroachment, a driveway agreement will be in place prior to closing. Schedule your showing today!
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

2411 N US HIGHWAY 220, ELLERBE, NC 28338

Don't Miss this cute 2 bedroom bungalow offers a spacious backyard with covered back carport, new roof and detached storage building. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
ELLERBE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Health
Richmond County, NC
Coronavirus
City
Hamlet, NC
Rockingham, NC
Coronavirus
Rockingham, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#The Health Department#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Richmond County Daily Journal

Local 4-Hers compete in Goat Show

The Richmond County 4-H Goat Show was held Saturday, September 11 at Gary Welch’s farm in Ellerbe, welcoming 40 showmen from across the state, their families and fans. These kids showcased nearly 70 does and wethers (female and male goats) in various weight categories. The Richmond County show is part of a series of livestock shows that make up the 4-H Farm Credit Livestock Circuit. Youth participate in this circuit to learn, work, and show their 4-H project animal and eventually take it to the North Carolina State Fair in October. At each show, youth earn points based on their showmanship placings that will contribute to a collective score at the end of the season. Being a part of this showmanship circuit teaches kids many life skills including responsibility, speaking in public and in front of a judge, being a good sport, record keeping, planning, goal setting, social skills, and many more. Representing Richmond County this year were Caroline DeAguilar, Easton and Ally Haywood, Tobey Lunceford, Kevin Pankey, Lexi Reep, Ella and Rhett Shelley, and Savannah Shepard.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 133

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19-related deaths of a county resident Monday morning, bringing the total to 133. This marks 40 virus deaths since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have now been 81 local deaths in 2021, with a significant drop off since mid-February. New COVID-19 cases and deaths have been increasing since early July, prompting the reinstatement of prior local social distancing guidelines.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Tom Campbell | Avoiding another failed school year

There’s no sugarcoating it: More that 50% of North Carolina’s school children failed to achieve grade-level expectations last year. Test scores released earlier this month revealed only 45% of children passed state exams, compared to 59% in 2019, the year before the pandemic. The passing rate for Asians was 74%, 59% for whites, 34% for Hispanics and 26% for Blacks. A national study found that the average school-age student lost 55 instruction days, almost one-third of a school year, between March 2020 and the same month in 2021. Additionally some students only briefly checked in some days for virtual learning and the total lost days grows exponentially.
EDUCATION
Richmond County Daily Journal

Hospice preps for Veterans event

ROCKINGHAM — Plans are currently underway for the 10th Annual Salute to Veterans event by Richmond County Hospice. “Veterans have given so much on behalf of our nation,” said Director of Family Services Jessica Mims in an email. “We want to recognize and thank them and their families for their sacrifices.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Two recent Hamlet shootings prompt community action

HAMLET — Two residents raised separate concerns about shootings and criminal activity in the area around the Hamlet Memorial Park and Monroe Avenue Elementary School at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, and while the council members committed to addressing the issue, Mayor Bill Bayless noted that the police department is currently short-staffed.
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy