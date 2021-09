(Keith Lambert and Victoria Meadows are the chief operating officer and chief strategic officer at the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.) In the Lansing area, there were 15,275 unique job postings in September of 2020. That figure steadily climbed 44% over the following 12 months to 22,042 in August 2021. This impressive shift is likely tied to the large number of people that had left the workforce for various reasons over the past 18 months, including longer-term unemployment benefits lessening the financial pressure to return to work, hesitancy surrounding the pandemic and its effect on working conditions, perceived or actual risk of COVID-19 infection and family safety, schooling circumstances and childcare availability.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO