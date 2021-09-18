Unatego, Schenevus girls notch big wins

Unatego defeated Sidney 4-1 in girls soccer Friday, as Lilyanna Barnes led the scoring for Unatego with two goals.

Teammate Anabel Rommer notched a goal, Kylie Mussaw scored a goal and had an assist, Elizabeth Craft had an assist and Bailey McCoy had two assists.

For Sidney, Emma Simmons scored the lone goal on a penalty kick.

In net, Courtney Mondore saved nine shots for Sidney. Chelsi VanDeusen and Sarah Ostrander blocked five and one shots, respectively, for Unatego.

Unatego is 5-0 overall and will play Chenango Forks at home Saturday.

Schenevus 9, McGraw 0

Schenevus rolled to a 9-0 win over McGraw on Friday.

Angie Competiello was the top scorer with four goals and Lily Competiello was close behind with three.

Also scoring for Schenevus were Sam Barrett with one goal, Hannah Sulas with one goal and two assists, Taylor Knapp with three assists, Liana Darling with one assist, and Serenity Hopkins with one assist.

Schenevus keeper Kelsey Burton made two stops in the shutout. Heather McGee made 18 saves for McGraw.

Schenevus will be competing in the Oxford Tournament on Saturday.

Stamford 2, Gilboa 0

Stamford won its matchup against Gilboa in girls soccer Friday.

Annie Schulz and Emily Clark scored the two goals for the Indians, with Shannon Hartwell registering an assist.

Ari Sims saved five shots for Gilboa, and McKenna Hoyt blocked one shot for Stamford.

Stamford is now 3-3 and will play Margaretville at home Tuesday.

Unatego 4, Sidney 1

U: Lilyanna Barnes 2-0, Kylie Mussaw 1-1, Anabel Rommer 1-0, Bailey McCoy 0-2; Elizabeth Craft 0-1

S: Emma Simmons 1-0

Shots-Corner Kicks: U 15-5, S 8-1

Goalies: Courtney Mondore (S) 9, Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 5, Sarah Ostrander (U) 1

Schenevus 9, McGraw 0

Schenevus: Angie Competiello 4-0; Lily Competiello 3-0 Sam Barrett 1-0; Hannah Sulas 1-2; Taylor Knapp 0-3; Liana Darling 0-1; Serenity Hopkins 0-1

McGraw: none

Shots-Corner Kicks: Schenevus 40-4; McGraw 4-0

Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 2; Heather McGee (M) 18

Stamford 2, Gilboa 0

S: Annie Schulz 1-0, Emily Clark 1-0, Shannon Hartwell 0-1

Shots-Corner Kicks: S 9-8 G 1-2

Goalies: Ari Sims (G) 5, McKenna Hoyt (S) 1

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta 3, Chenango Valley 1

(Thursday)

The Oneonta volleyball team rallied from an early deficit to defeat Chenango Valley 3-1 on Thursday. The Yellowjackets won by scores of 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23.

Leading the way for Oneonta was Emily Lobb, who finished with 18 kills, 10 digs, and four aces. Elsewhere, Haley Utter had 17 digs and eight assists, Bella Gracias notched seven kills and five blocks, and Maddie Denning provided 17 assists.

Saniah Reeves (five aces, five kills), Cicero Bianco (nine digs), and Priscilla Soule (nine assists) were the top performers for Chenango Valley (1-2).

Oneonta’s victory came a day after it lost to Owego in straight sets 25-11, 25-18, 25-12.

Oneonta (2-2) will be at Tioga on Saturday.

Delhi 3, Afton/Harpursville 2

(Thursday)

Delhi defeated Afton Harpursville in girls volleyball Thursday by the scores of 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.

Delhi’s Julia Baxter notched 10 kills and five blocks, and Izzy Ticker had 15 digs and two aces.

For Afton/Harpursville, Madison Miller had 26 assists, Mallory Carman had 14 kills, and Kylie Havens Livenmore registered 7 aces.

Delhi will travel to play Sidney on Tuesday.

Oneonta 3, Chenango Valley 1 (Thursday)

Game scores: 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23

Oneonta: Emily Lobb 18 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Haley Utter 8 kills, 17 digs, 1 block; Bella Gracias 7 kills, 5 blocks; Maddie Denning 17 assists

Chenango Valley: Saniah Reeves 5 aces, 5 kills, Cicero Bianco 9 digs, Priscilla Soule 9 assists

Delhi 3, Afton/Harpursville 2 (Thursday)

Game scores: 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19

D: Amber Gardner 2 assists, Annaliese Taylor 1 assist, Izzy Tucker 2 aces 15 digs, Vidya Samudrala 1 ace 4 blocks, Julia Baxter 10 kills 5 blocks, Abigail Kievit 5 kills, Joelle Smith 10 digs,

A/H: Madison Miller 26 assists, Mallory Carman 14 kills, Caidence Ryder 9 kills 1 block, Kylie Havens 13 digs, Kylie Havens Livenmore 7 aces