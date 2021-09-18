CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Oneonta shut out by Lansing; Delhi tops Oxford

By Staff Report
 7 days ago
The Oneonta boys soccer team fell to Lansing 4-0 on Friday, dropping their record to 3-2 on the season.

The Yellowjackets allowed three goals in the first half and were never able to recover.

Trevor Coates, Ben Petrich, Franqui Aguilar, and Kenton Edwards were the goal scorers for Lansing.

Keeper Tomas Vence made nine saves for the shutout.

The Oneonta duo of John Moore and Noah Ashe combined for six saves.

The Yellowjackets will host Owego Apalachin on Monday.

Delhi 3, Oxford 1 (Thursday)

The Bulldogs took the win over Oxford on Thursday at home.

Oxford struck first on an own goal by Delhi in the eighth minute of play.

Delhi answered 10 minutes later when Marco Shaw scored an unassisted goal from outside the 18-yard line. Shaw then assisted Cullen Riera who scored five minutes later

In the second half Delhi scored its third goal when Risdon Reed assisted Mateo Riera who placed the ball past the Oxford keeper.

Delhi’s Tabor Reed made seven saves in the victory, while Oxford’s Ethan Ehly made eight stops.

Delhi will visit UV/GMU on Tuesday.

Sidney 2, Unadilla Valley 0 (Thursday)

The Warriors defeated Unadilla Valley in shutout fashion in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference contest.

Bryan Agustin and Connor Bacon both scored in the first half to give Sidney the lead and eventually the win.

Sidney keeper Andrew Vinal registered nine saves in the shutout victory.

Sidney will visit UV/GMU on Monday.

Lansing 4, Oneonta 0

Lansing: Trevor Coates 1-0, Ben Petrich 1-0, Franqui Aguilar 1-0, Kenton Edwards 1-0

Oneonta: none

Shots-Corner Kicks: L 20-1, O 9-8

Goalies: Tomas Vence (L) 9, John Moore/Noah Ashe (O) 6

Delhi 3, Oxford 1 (Thursday)

Delhi: Marco Shaw 1-1, Cullen Riera 1-0, Mateo Riera 1-0, Risdon Reed 0-1

Oxford: none (own goal)

Shots-Corner Kicks: Delhi 11-7; Oxford 8-4

Goalies: Tabor Reed (D) 7, Ethan Ehly (O) 8

Sidney 2, Unadilla Valley 0 (Thursday)

Sidney: Bryan Agustin, Connor Bacon

UV: none

Corner Kicks: S 3, UV 7

Goalies: Andrew Vinal (S) 9

GOLF

Sidney 239, Greene 263 (Thursday)

Sidney’s golf team improved its record to 6-1 with a 239-263 victory over Greene on Thursday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.

Garrett Beckwith led the Warriors with a round of 44, while Ben Miller (45) and Kyle Smith (46) also had strong outings. Anthony Conroy (51) and Colton Rose rounded out the scoring for Sidney.

Parker Flanagan (45) and Lincoln Youngs (46) were the top performers for Greene (4-2).

Sidney will host Deposit-Hancock on Monday.

Sidney 239, Greene 263 (Thursday)

At Sidney Golf and Country Club

Par 36, Front 9

Sidney: Garrett Beckwith 44, Ben Miller 45, Kyle Smith 46, Anthony Conroy 51, Colton Rose 53

Greene: Parker Flanagan 45, Lincoln Youngs 46, Clayton Leonard 50, Austin Dehaan 58, Jayden Wagner 64

