Harman and InfinityLab launch sustainable, speedy power accessories

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarman is a name known for its audio technology. People easily say Harman Kardon audio. In recent years, it has since been associated with Samsung as the top mobile OEM owns the sub-brand. Not many people know this but Harman is also associated with Internet of Things products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected car systems. Audiophiles know that when Harman has worked on a device or a system, it is reliable. The Harman team has partnered with InfinityLab to come up with new power accessories that are sustainable.

