Harman and InfinityLab launch sustainable, speedy power accessories

A lot of devices, particularly the high-end ones, are not built to be repaired by mere mortals. But of course, there are a lot of self-repair videos that you can follow out there if you really want to try and risk doing it yourself. iFixit is one of those channels that does device teardowns so that you don’t have to do it yourself and see which smartphones, tablets, and accessories are easy to repair and possible to do it on your own. It seems that the Galaxy Buds2 is not that easy to “deconstruct” and this may be a trend for future truly wireless earbuds from Samsung.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO