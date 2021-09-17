From a Stool at Schwab’s
The recent closing of Greenblatt’s was especially sad since the deli was almost the last vestige of this area’s Golden Age. The Chateau Marmont still stands a couple of blocks away, but in past decades there were several pieces of old Hollywood history standing within a walking distance of Sunset and Crescent Heights. Probably the most storied of these buildings was Schwab’s Pharmacy, the drugstore where movie stars shopped, underemployed actors hung out and Lana Turner was allegedly discovered. The Chateau and the nearby Garden of Allah provided the store with an ever-revolving cast of famous customers.wehoville.com
