From a Stool at Schwab’s

The minimum wage is the amount paid to an employee per hour of labor. The Federal Minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, the State of California has a minimum wage of $13 per hour (fewer than 25 employees), and $14 (25 or greater employees). The ‘living wage’ is a theoretical wage that allows an individual adequate shelter, food and necessities often used in higher-priced cities. The council has just voted a new living wage for hotel workers of $17.63 per hour and has indicated it will approve a new minimum wage that exceeds both the State of California and City of Los Angeles. Previous studies have shown that up to 80% of those who live in West Hollywood work outside of the city limits, and conversely up to 80% of West Hollywood’s work force are not residents of WeHo.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO