Economy

The Inside Outside Guys: Too Much Regulation?

By News Anchors & Reporters
WJR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article~ A story was relayed to The Guys about a remodeler working in an “upper-end” jurisdiction. Part of the work involved replacing an existing concrete sidewalk that bordered the property and crossed the roots of a large old Silver Maple tree. The jurisdiction had a tree ordinance that required the contractor to hand dig all areas around the tree to assure no root damage. The tree work involved special permits and several inspections that extended a two-day job to several weeks.

WJR

Governor Whitmer Announces Plan to Invigorate Michigan Economy

“It’s really about investing in the middle class, and growing the middle class, investing in our small businesses, and making sure we’ve got communities that are thriving,” said Governor Whitmer to 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith at the Grand Hotel on Wednesday. “When we do these pieces, it’s how we really get our economy to a place where it’s strong and there is real opportunity for everyone to be prosperous in the state.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Move over FHA loans. Proposed 20-year mortgage targets first-time homebuyers with low incomes.

A group of Democratic senators have proposed a new 20-year mortgage aimed at low-income, first-time home buyers — with the goal of building equity quickly. Senators Mark R. Warner. D-Va., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, along with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced the Low-Income First-Time Homebuyers Act that would create a new 20-year loan for first-time homebuyers whose median incomes were 120% or less than their area’s median income.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

This is how much it could cost to buy a house in the U.S. by 2030—and tips on how to start saving now

In the past year and a half, we've seen homes sell at astronomical prices, way above the market value. It's been a housing market that, to say the least, has left many aspiring homebuyers with a bitter taste in their mouths. And while this occurred under extraordinary circumstances — during a pandemic that pushed people out of densely populated cities and into suburban homes and a time of record low interest rates — it's left many people wondering: If homes are this expensive now, how much could prices rise in the future?
REAL ESTATE
Globe Gazette

Vaccine mandates equal too much government: Letter

John Skipper asks "How much government is too much government?" I think being arrested for not reporting to MercyOne for your mandated monthly experimental gene therapy booster, which judging by all the concern about infection from "vaccinated" individuals seems to not even work is too much government. But since Mr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
La Crosse Tribune

The Property Line: Watch for Signs of a Better Market for Buyers

Today's housing market is hostile to home buyers because not enough homes are for sale. Would-be buyers find themselves in bidding wars and competing against cash offers. Someday the path to homeownership will be less arduous. Here are signs that will help you detect when the homebuying process is becoming less intimidating:
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Caledonian Record-News

Struggle With Staffing Challenges Too Much To Overcome

LYNDONVILLE — Everybuddy’s Casual Dining may have “broken the curse” by continuing restaurant operations for many years, but it couldn’t solve a staffing shortage that’s impacting a lot of businesses. The restaurant, co-owned by siblings Rick and Cathy Hanks, is closing for good on Sunday afternoon. Before COVID, the family...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
thedallasnews.net

U.S. housing market records price drop, fall in sales

CHICAGO, Illinois: Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Nonetheless, persistently steep housing prices have deterred potential buying parties. "The recent moderation in existing home sales reflects some easing of the buying...
CHICAGO, IL
themunchonline.com

2904 Nelson Pl, SE

Newly Remodelled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Pets Welcome! - Newly Remodelled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Pets Welcome!. No Stairs!!! This unit is on the first floor of a 4 unit building. All of the floors have just been refinished and the entire apartment has been painted. All new kitchen appliances! There are separate areas for dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer in unit.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
okcfox.com

What is changing as home sales hit their slow season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Changes happening in the housing market could make it easier for buyers. It continues to be a sellers market, but this fall buyers could feel some slight relief. Consumer sentiment remains low-- according to the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers. Interests rates may continue to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

