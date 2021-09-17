The Inside Outside Guys: Too Much Regulation?
~ A story was relayed to The Guys about a remodeler working in an “upper-end” jurisdiction. Part of the work involved replacing an existing concrete sidewalk that bordered the property and crossed the roots of a large old Silver Maple tree. The jurisdiction had a tree ordinance that required the contractor to hand dig all areas around the tree to assure no root damage. The tree work involved special permits and several inspections that extended a two-day job to several weeks.www.wjr.com
